Residents of the northeastern Indian state of Assam were given until August 31 to present papers proving them or their families were residents of the area before 1971, or they will face deportation, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) reported.



In March 24, 1971, Bangladesh declared its independence, which caused millions to flee the country into Assam, which lies on the border with Bangladesh.

Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, President Narendra Modi's right hand and current president of the BJP, Modi's political party, vowed to eject the "termites" from India and "send back the infiltrators."For that purpose, residents of Assam are to provide papers that prove them or their families lived in the area before 1971."Only individuals able to prove their citizenship prior to March 24, 1971, along with their descendants, will be included on the updated NRC list," the USCIRF stated.In January, the Indian government approved the granting of citizenship to residents of Assam who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, so long as they are not Muslim.Now, residents stand in long lines to provide the papers that prove their link to the land, only that a quarter of the residents don't know how to read or write, which hinders their ability to provide those papers.Bangladesh has announced that it will not accept those whose residence status will be ruled out, which means that in a few days some four million people may find themselves stateless.

