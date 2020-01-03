Four people shot in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

A group of people standing outside a church in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, were shot Thursday night, striking three men and one women, according to local police and a New York Post report. The shooting victims are all expected to recover from the shooting. Two victims, 24 and 37, were struck in the leg, while another, 37, was shot in the arm. A 23-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, and was transported to Maimonides Medical Center According to local police sources, no arrests have been made as of yet. The shooting comes amid a spat of violent and deadly incidences in recent months in the New York metropolitan area, including a recent antisemitic attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Monsey, New York, the killing of four homeless men in Chinatown, and the murder of an 18-year-old Barnard College student, Tess Majors, in Morningside Park, Manhattan.