In an opinion piece published on Sunday, Fox News reporter Deroy Murdock responds to claims that President Donald Trump is responsible for the rise in antisemitism in the United States. As an example of those claims, Murdock gives Rep. Rashida Tlaib's recent post on Twitter that Donald Trump “fuels people’s anger and misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it.” But, most importantly, Murdock deplores that many media outlets fail to report on Trump's commitment to fight antisemitism and on the many times he thanked the Jewish community, including during Hanukkah celebration where he declared that he would "always celebrate and honor the Jewish people."Murdock wrote that Jews "deserve to hear Trump’s message of love for the Jews. And yet the media’s largest organs — the Big Three network news shows [CBS, ABC and NBC] — blockade these words of comfort from the president of the United States."Conversely, those who hate the Jews and yearn to harm or kill them, need to hear president Trump tell them to stand down," he added. "They contribute to this monumental ugliness because they hate President Trump more than they hate those who hate Jews," Murdock said about the aformentioned evening news programs. "This psychopathology is so deep that these so-called reporters actually censor Trump’s efforts to reassure Jews and repel antisemites. They would rather wrap him in lies about fake antisemitism than wrap their arms around Jews, who endure genuine antisemitism."