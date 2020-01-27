The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Fox News reporter says President Trump is friend of the Jewish people

Fox News reporter Deroy Murdock blames media that do not report on Trump's efforts to fight antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 27, 2020 19:37
Deroy Murdock (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Deroy Murdock
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
In an opinion piece published on Sunday, Fox News reporter Deroy Murdock responds to claims that President Donald Trump is responsible for the rise in antisemitism in the United States. 
As an example of those claims, Murdock gives Rep. Rashida Tlaib's recent post on Twitter that Donald Trump “fuels people’s anger and misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it.”
But, most importantly, Murdock deplores that many media outlets fail to report on Trump's commitment to fight antisemitism and on the many times he thanked the Jewish community, including during Hanukkah celebration where he declared that he would "always celebrate and honor the Jewish people."
Murdock wrote that Jews "deserve to hear Trump’s message of love for the Jews. And yet the media’s largest organs — the Big Three network news shows [CBS, ABC and NBC] — blockade these words of comfort from the president of the United States.
"Conversely, those who hate the Jews and yearn to harm or kill them, need to hear president Trump tell them to stand down," he added.
"They contribute to this monumental ugliness because they hate President Trump more than they hate those who hate Jews," Murdock said about the aformentioned evening news programs.
"This psychopathology is so deep that these so-called reporters actually censor Trump’s efforts to reassure Jews and repel antisemites. They would rather wrap him in lies about fake antisemitism than wrap their arms around Jews, who endure genuine antisemitism."


Tags media Donald Trump antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by