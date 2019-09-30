Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France expands investigation into Prof. Ramadan, two more alleged victims

Two more testimonies have been made to the case which started in 2017

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 07:52
1 minute read.
Prominent academic Tariq Ramadan

Prominent academic Tariq Ramadan. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)

French police will expand their investigation into former Oxford University professor Tariq Ramadan, who was already charged with raping two women, two more alleged women to have allegedly been victims of his behavior.

These two have not filed a criminal complained but have been witnesses previously. These events took place in November-December of 2015, and the other March 2016.

"He had such a hold on you that you did everything that he demanded. But this relationship was consensual, yes," one of the alleged victims said.

"I asked him to be milder, but he said: 'it is your fault, you deserve it' and that he needed to be obeyed, which is what I did," the other said.

Ramadan was arrested in February 2018 initially, and was held for nine months before being granted bail.

He has went to the media to deny all claims against him and published a book on the matter called "Duty of Truth" in which he claims all his relationships have been consensual

Ramadan is primarily a scholar on Islam, and has held what some consider to be controversial views. Traditional Islamists scorn his encouragement of interpretation of the Quran, as opposed to its reading as literal and absolute. He has opposed bans of Islamic veils, saying that ''compelling a woman to wear a headscarf is against Islam, and compelling her to remove it is against human rights.'' Much to the chagrin of conservatives, he has said that Islam is ''a European religion'' and a ''part of society'' and has encouraged leaders not to ignite debates about the religion to the point where ''discussion is no longer possible.''



