Fridays for Future: How a teenager is trying to save the Amazon

In August 2018, Greta Thurmberg, who was just 15 years old, began outside of Swedish parliament every day to protest for more action against climate change and soon became a viral sensation. Thurmberg later began protesting only on Friday, and did so until Swedish policies aligned with the Paris Agreement. She then founded Fridays For Future to bring together climate change activists across the globe.



Today, Friday, August 23, Fridays For Future representatives are expected to take action against the fires that are engulfing the Amazon and protest in front of Brazilian embassies and consulates around the world. There are also demonstrations planned in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Fridays For Future posted this on Twitter on Thursday, August 22:Environmentalists have maintained a strong focused on Brazil's Amazon rainforest where fires have been burning at a record rate. The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) reported an 84% increase in fires in the last year, according to CNBC. This massive increase in fires has raised concerns and caused many environmental activists to take to the streets."We want a government that recognizes the importance of nature and puts an emphasis on protecting our natural riches. A government that exercises strict control over companies that misuse our natural resources and makes defending the rights of indigenous peoples a priority," Daniela Borges, a local Brazilian affiliate of Fridays for Future, wrote in a statement, according to InfoBae.

