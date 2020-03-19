Gal Gadot and celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on Instagram

Inspired by an Italian man playing John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the trumpet to others in quarantine, Gal Gadot enlisted the help of her celebrity friends to bring light to the situation.“Hey guys, it’s day six in self-quarantine and I gotta say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot said in the video. “You know, this virus has infected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”
In the video, Gadot and 23 others, including Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon, sing the classic song.“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” Gadot wrote with the video.In recent days, celebrities have taken to social media to encourage people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing in order to prevent spreading coronavirus.Max Brooks, author of World War Z and son of comedian Mel Brooks, made a video with his dad to talk about the importance of keeping the elderly safe from the virus. He posted the video with the hashtag #DontBeASpreader.
View this post on InstagramWe are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ....... #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
In the video, Gadot and 23 others, including Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon, sing the classic song.“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” Gadot wrote with the video.In recent days, celebrities have taken to social media to encourage people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing in order to prevent spreading coronavirus.Max Brooks, author of World War Z and son of comedian Mel Brooks, made a video with his dad to talk about the importance of keeping the elderly safe from the virus. He posted the video with the hashtag #DontBeASpreader.
A message from me and my dad, @Melbrooks. #coronavirus #DontBeASpreader pic.twitter.com/Hqhc4fFXbe— Max Brooks (@maxbrooksauthor) March 16, 2020