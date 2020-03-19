The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Gal Gadot and celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on Instagram

In the video, Gadot and 23 others, including Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon, sing the classic song.

By RACHEL WOLF  
MARCH 19, 2020 12:18
GAL GADOT (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
GAL GADOT
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Inspired by an Italian man playing John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the trumpet to others in quarantine, Gal Gadot enlisted the help of her celebrity friends to bring light to the situation.
“Hey guys, it’s day six in self-quarantine and I gotta say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gadot said in the video. “You know, this virus has infected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

In the video, Gadot and 23 others, including Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon, sing the classic song.
“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” Gadot wrote with the video.
In recent days, celebrities have taken to social media to encourage people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing in order to prevent spreading coronavirus.
Max Brooks, author of World War Z and son of comedian Mel Brooks, made a video with his dad to talk about the importance of keeping the elderly safe from the virus. He posted the video with the hashtag #DontBeASpreader.



Tags Gal Gadot Instagram John Lennon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by