'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' officially coming to HBO

DAENERYS TARGARYEN, played by Emilia Clarke, surveys a map of the kingdom of which she is on a quest to reclaim her right as heir to the throne.. (photo credit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO)

Good news for "Game of Thrones" lovers, HBO has officially signed on for the prequel "House of the Dragon."



The network made the announcement on Tuesday that they had ordered the new show from George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. "House of the Dragon" will be based on Martin's "Fire and Ice" series.

Condal is best known for being the co-creator and showrunner of USA Network's "Colony."HBO says the prequel will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones and tell the story of House Targaryen. The show will follow the life of Daenerys Targaryen's family. Daenerys was played by Emilia Clarke throughout the show, which ended in May 2019.Miguel Sapochnik and Vince Gerardis have also signed on to the series and will work with Martin and Condal as executive producers."The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, according to CNN. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George."This will be the first "Game of Thrones" spin off for HBO. "Game of Thrones" won the Emmy for Best Drama Series in September.

