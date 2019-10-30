Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' officially coming to HBO

HBO says the prequel will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones and tell the story of House Targaryen.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 10:01
1 minute read.
throne

DAENERYS TARGARYEN, played by Emilia Clarke, surveys a map of the kingdom of which she is on a quest to reclaim her right as heir to the throne.. (photo credit: HELEN SLOAN/HBO)

Good news for "Game of Thrones" lovers, HBO has officially signed on for the prequel "House of the Dragon."

The network made the announcement on Tuesday that they had ordered the new show from George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. "House of the Dragon" will be based on Martin's "Fire and Ice" series.

Condal is best known for being the co-creator and showrunner of USA Network's "Colony."

HBO says the prequel will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones and tell the story of House Targaryen. The show will follow the life of Daenerys Targaryen's family. Daenerys was played by Emilia Clarke throughout the show, which ended in May 2019.

Miguel Sapochnik and Vince Gerardis have also signed on to the series and will work with Martin and Condal as executive producers.

"The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, according to CNN. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George."

This will be the first "Game of Thrones" spin off for HBO. "Game of Thrones" won the Emmy for Best Drama Series in September.


Related Content

October 29, 2019
Chileans call for new protests as Pinera cabinet reshuffle not enough

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings