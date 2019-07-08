Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 'saved' by Israeli locksmith

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israeli locksmith Shahar Efraim, who currently lives in LosAngeles, was in for a surprise when he showed up to his last job before the week ended, hours before Shabbat began, according to a Channel 12 news report.



When he showed up to his customer's house, little did he know he would be running into one of TV and HBO's most memorable stars, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - better known as Jaime Lannister on the hit series Game of Thrones.

"I arrived at [the customer's address] around 6:00 PM, just before Shabbat began, and when I got to his house, I saw who was standing in front of me," Efraim, 23, said. "I have worked with many famous people in the past, but the surprising encounters I have when I go to their homes is always exciting every time."After Efraim finished his work Coster-Waldau struck up a conversation with the locksmith and they began talking about where Efraim came from and his background. When Efraim told the Game of Thrones star where he was from Coster-Waldau replied that Israel is a special country and that he would very much like to visit one day.After taking a selfie together Efraim said, "I suggested that he write 'Shabbat Shalom' to all his Jewish followers in Los Angeles and around the world, and so he did."Coster-Waldau shared the image with Shahar on his Instagram story to his 3.3 million followers, complete with the caption, "I was locked out of my house and the Israeli Shahar saved me, thank you and Shabbat [Shalom].""My job is to help people in critical moments of stress and to allow them to get back to their routines quickly," said Efraim. "I've been able to help out a lot of Los Angeles celebrities [throughout my tenure]. Life in Los Angeles has amazing experiences, but there's nothing like the State of Israel."

