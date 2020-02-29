The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Garth Brooks fans mistake Barry Sanders with Bernie Sanders causing outcry

Many tried to correct the assumption, creating the distinction for those who were unaware - trying to quell the confusion and the rumors before they started.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 06:44
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Garth Brooks fans mistakenly confused United States Democratic presidential candidate front-runner Bernie Sanders with a Hall of Fame Detroit Lions running back after the popular American country singer wore a number 20 Barry Sanders jersey at his concert in Michigan last week, causing an disapproving outcry for his ostensible support of the Vermont senator over social media.
Whereas to most casual NFL fans the jersey would be instantly recognizable and the distinction would be almost automatic, many Brooks fans - in the heat of the election year - assumed that the jersey emblazoned with the number "20" and the last name "Sanders" was in effect support for senator Sanders.

Eventually the confusion led to the 13-time Grammy winner and one of country music's best-selling stars being accused of being a "millionaire socialist" online, asking him to "stay out of politics."
Many tried to correct the assumption, creating the distinction for those who were unaware - trying to quell the confusion and the rumors before they started. Some comments were positive in nature as well, thanking Brooks for his support of senator Sanders. Others well aware of the mix-up just decided to strap in for the ride and joyously read the comments.
However, within the uproar the confusion filled the internet with memes featuring senator Sanders behind the lyrics of Brooks' hit song "Friends in Low Places," the conversation spread across the usual social platforms suspects, and with many still not understanding becoming either confused, happy or enraged with the country singer openly support senator Sanders the comments are still pouring in.
Brooks was invited to perform at United States President Donald Trump inauguration in 2017, garnering criticism after he declined the invitation to honor a previous commitment playing a show in Ohio that same day.


The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
