Garth Brooks fans mistakenly confused United States Democratic presidential candidate front-runner Bernie Sanders with a Hall of Fame Detroit Lions running back after the popular American country singer wore a number 20 Barry Sanders jersey at his concert in Michigan last week, causing an disapproving outcry for his ostensible support of the Vermont senator over social media.Whereas to most casual NFL fans the jersey would be instantly recognizable and the distinction would be almost automatic, many Brooks fans - in the heat of the election year - assumed that the jersey emblazoned with the number "20" and the last name "Sanders" was in effect support for senator Sanders.
Eventually the confusion led to the 13-time Grammy winner and one of country music's best-selling stars being accused of being a "millionaire socialist" online, asking him to "stay out of politics."Many tried to correct the assumption, creating the distinction for those who were unaware - trying to quell the confusion and the rumors before they started. Some comments were positive in nature as well, thanking Brooks for his support of senator Sanders. Others well aware of the mix-up just decided to strap in for the ride and joyously read the comments.However, within the uproar the confusion filled the internet with memes featuring senator Sanders behind the lyrics of Brooks' hit song "Friends in Low Places," the conversation spread across the usual social platforms suspects, and with many still not understanding becoming either confused, happy or enraged with the country singer openly support senator Sanders the comments are still pouring in.Brooks was invited to perform at United States President Donald Trump inauguration in 2017, garnering criticism after he declined the invitation to honor a previous commitment playing a show in Ohio that same day.
