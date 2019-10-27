Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

George Soros endorses Elizabeth Warren

“I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president,” he said.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
October 27, 2019 06:01
1 minute read.
Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2

Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR)

George Soros, an American-Jewish billionaire and major donor to the Democratic Party, said in an interview that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is “the most qualified to be president.”

Warren, who is in the top tier of polls for the Democratic presidential nomination, has “emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” Soros said in an interview with The New York Times published Friday.

“I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president,” he said.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he added. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”

Soros, a favorite target of President Donald Trump and his supporters, also expressed confidence that his own liberal worldview will win out over Trump’s brand of nationalism. He predicted that Trump will lose the 2020 election.

Criticism of Soros has also at times been accused of verging into antisemitism.

“[Trump] is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests,” Soros said. “I think it will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around.”


Related Content

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
October 27, 2019
Why what Elizabeth Warren said this week on Israel matters

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings