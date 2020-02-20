The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
George Zimmerman sues Buttigieg and Warren over claims of defamation

Zimmerman claims that the two Democratic candidates have defamed him in an attempt to gather votes from the African-American community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 03:29
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (L-R) greet each other on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 30, 2019 (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch Florida resident known for being acquitted in his 2012 trial after shooting and killing Trayvon Martin, is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigies for $265 million. Zimmerman claims the two democratic presidential candidates have defamed him in an attempt to gather votes from the black community, according to Fox News.
Zimmerman claims the two candidates have connected him maliciously to white supremacy and racism in regard to the case.
This comes after what would be Trayvon's 25th birthday on February 5th, when Warren and Buttgieg tweeted on the subject, condemning "gun violence and racism" As reported by the Miami Herald.

Warren's involvement in the suit deals with her tweet, in which she claims Trayvon is not "with us" due to racism. Zimmerman claims that this makes him connected to racism in the eyes of her 3.72 million followers.
“Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman by claiming without any basis whatsoever that the Hispanic minority advocate and Obama supporter Zimmerman shot Trayvon Martin in cold blood due to his ‘white supremacy,’ a racist cause that is held in great disdain and consternation by the public,” according to the suit, filed in Polk County Circuit Court.
In the lawsuit, Zimmerman didn't just reference the tweets, but also described Trayvon as someone who smoked marijuana, got into fights and that he was a gangster.
The suit also specifies Zimmerman's various services to the community, in which he was acting as a mentor in a program for African-American teens whose parents were in prison at the time of the shooting.
"It is high time that the cheap and harmful use of the race card by politicians of all stripes be made to cease and desist," Zimmerman's attorney and founder of conservative legal rights group Judicial Watch, Larry Klayman, said in a statement, according to Newsweek.
"The nation should applaud Mr. Zimmerman for taking a strong stand and pushing back against hack politicians like Buttigieg and Warren, who know no bounds of decency and frankly could obviously care less about whom they hurt in their quest to dishonesty use and manipulate black voters to win the 2020 Democrat presidential primary."
This isn’t the first time Zimmerman is suing because of events stemming from Trayvon’s death.
He had previously sued Matrin's family over claims he says used false evidence as their base.


