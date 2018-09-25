German Court powerless to stop Kuwait Airways anti-Israeli policy

The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017.
After a German court on Tuesday slammed Kuwait Airways for its ban on Israeli passengers, it also said that practical issues prevented it from undoing the ban.
Further, the High Court of Hesse said that even if the Israeli, who Kuwait Airways refused to fly from Frankfurt to Bangkok in 2016, had a valid ticket, that Germany only had an impact on the part of a flight within its borders, not on stopovers in Kuwait or other destinations.
Despite the ruling which the Lawfare Project had anticipated after an earlier hearing, the lawsuit itself brought criticism from the German judiciary and from the country’s political class against Kuwait Airways.
The underlying basis of the case was that most Israelis are Jewish and that this meant the law amounted to an antisemitic law which violated Germany’s laws.
Brooke Goldstein, the Executive Director of lawfare project who has represented the plaintiff, said: “this is a tragic day for German law. Rather than be held accountable before the law, the court has rewarded Kuwait Airways for its antisemitism. If, as the court says, the execution of the contract is impossible, the fault for that lies with the racist policy of the airline, not with the nationality of our client.
Previous legal action against Kuwait Airways by the Lawfare Project led to cancellation of various flights by the airline in the US and Switzerland.
