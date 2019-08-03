German Islamic community recommends men hit 'unruly' women

Muslim woman (illustrative).
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Islamic community in Munich issued guidelines on its website that encourage men to assault their wives or female partners if they are “unruly.”
The Bavarian Broadcasting 24 outlet published the shocking report on Saturday, writing, “In the case of a marriage in great difficulty or when the partner is ‘unruly,’ the Islamic Center Munich [IZM] invokes the Koran. Accordingly, the husband should comply with three steps: First, reprimand. Second, separation in the marriage bed. And third, beating.”
Visitors of IZM’s website have been informed about the permissible beating of women for 15 years, according to the Bavarian Broadcasting 24 journalists Sabina Wolf and Joseph Röhmel, who first reported the story.
The Islamic community’s alleged advocacy of anti-woman violence is under the website category “Woman and Family in Islam.” The classification states that the beating “has a more symbolic character.”
The Munich prosecutor’s office told Bavarian Broadcasting 24 that the incitement to violence against women on the website is not a crime.
The Islamic Center Munich has ties to the Islamic Community of Germany association. German authorities say the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood plays a role in the Islamic Community of Germany organization. Egypt classifies the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist entity.
The Islamic Center Munich told Bavarian Broadcasting 24 that it plans to modify its website within two weeks.
