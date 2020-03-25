The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

German court sentences Iranian regime agent to prison for treason

German authorities have conducted criminal investigations into Iran for 22 cases of espionage, second only to Russia.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 25, 2020 14:10
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag during a ceremony for the diplomatic accreditation of the new ambassador of Iran to Germany in Berlin (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag during a ceremony for the diplomatic accreditation of the new ambassador of Iran to Germany in Berlin
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
BERLIN – A court in the city of Koblenz on Monday sentenced a German-Afghani military translator to prison for treason for handing over state secrets to Iran’s intelligence agency. 
The court said in a statement that Abdul Hamid S. “abused his position of responsibility as a translator and passed state secrets to an employee of the Iranian intelligence service, and his wife Asiea S. supported him in the treasonous activity."
German federal prosecutors cited the army linguist only as Abdul Hamid S. His last name was not publicized due to privacy rules in Germany. Abdul confessed to the espionage crimes.
The Koblenz court imposed a six-year, 10-month sentence on the Kabul-born Abdul. His wife received a 10-month suspended sentence for aiding his espionage.
The public was barred from attending the trial due to the protection of state intelligence secrets.
Abdul met with agents of the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran (MOIS) between 2013 and 2017 in various European cities. He delivered site plans of the German armed forces, as well as analysis material of the German defense department covering certain “countries and topics,” to the ministry.
The Iranian intelligence agency paid him $37,000. According to the court, Abdul was involved in at least eight meetings with MOIS.  The court could not determine what motivated Abdul to transfer state secrets to the agency. Abdul’s wife had knowledge of his espionage activities from early 2016, and supported him by booking his trips. The German authorities arrested Abdul in 2019 in the south-west state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Abdul and his wife can appeal the court ruling.
Germany is widely considered a hot spot for Iranian espionage activities. Iran’s regime has conducted murders and planned assassination attempts in Germany over the years.
The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the German Interior Ministry said that Iran had been one of the most active espionage nations in the Federal Republic between 2007 and 2017, including assassination attempts on Israel advocates.
German authorities conducted criminal investigations into Iran for 22 cases of espionage, second only to Russia’s illicit spy activity with 27 cases. China and Turkey both registered 15 spy cases. Syrian agents were involved in eight espionage operations.
In 2017, a Berlin court sentenced 31-year-old Pakistani citizen Mustufa Haidar Syed-Naqfi to four years and three months in prison for working for Iran’s intelligence service to spy “against Germany and another NATO member.”
According to German prosecutors, Haidar Syed-Naqfi was assigned to identify Israeli and Jewish institutions and Israel advocates in Germany, France and other unnamed Western European countries for possible attacks. He monitored a German-Jewish newspaper’s headquarters in Berlin, as well as Reinhold Robbe, former head of the German-Israel Friendship Society.
Syed-Naqfi spied on French-Israeli business Prof. David Rouach, who teaches at the elite Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and served as head of the French-Israeli Chamber of Commerce. According to German authorities, his actions were “a clear indication of an assassination attempt.”
The Quds Force – a US-classified terrorist entity that is part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps – paid Syed-Naqfi at least €2,052 from July 2015 through July 2016.
The German government declined to expel Iranian diplomats for the planned murder attempts and spying. Instead, Germany summoned Iran’s ambassador to warn the Islamic Republic against spying on individuals and groups with ties to the Jewish state.
In 1992, Iran’s regime and its chief proxy Hezbollah murdered Kurdish dissidents in a West Berlin restaurant.
 


Tags Iran germany world news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by