German gov’t will celebrate Iran's 'antisemitic' revolution again

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen faced criticism for honoring the Iranian regime in February 2019

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 18:20
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag during a ceremony for the diplomatic accreditation of the new ambassador of Iran to Germany in Berlin (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
Soldiers of the German armed forces Bundeswehr hold the Iranian flag during a ceremony for the diplomatic accreditation of the new ambassador of Iran to Germany in Berlin
(photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)
The German Foreign Ministry will celebrate the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran – a regime classified as the leading state sponsor of terrorism, Holocaust denial and antisemitism, according to the US State Department and the Anti-Defamation League.
The Jerusalem Post learned on Wednesday from foreign ministry sources that “The usual practice in diplomatic relations also includes the celebration of national holidays in the other country. As the Federal Republic of Germany continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Iran, this also applies to the coming national holiday.”
February 11 is the "Islamic Revolution's Victory Day," a national holiday with regime-sponsored demonstrations in every city. The government decision to honor Iran's regime comes just days Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, including Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, commemorated the liberation of Auschwitz.
The Foreign Ministry sources added that "As in previous years, the diplomatic missions abroad were instructed to leave the event immediately in the event of anti-Israeli or antisemitic agitation and to explain the reason for this to the hosts.
"The Federal Republic regularly addresses critical issues in all areas very openly to Iran.”
In February 2019, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen faced criticism for honoring the Iranian regime. Annen and a diplomat who oversees the Iran desk participated in a celebration of the founding of the Islamic Republic at Tehran’s embassy in Berlin. Annen said he had “no regrets” about celebrating the regime. The Bild paper later wrote that Annen helps make “antisemitism socially respectable” in Germany.
Post queries to Annen were not returned. Maas said he went into politics “because of Auschwitz.” His foreign ministry has been plagued by accusations of stoking Jew-hatred. The Simon Wiesenthal included Germany’s UN ambassador Christoph Huesgen on its 2019 top 10 list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israel activity. Maas approved Heugen’s anti-Israel voting record at the UN. Heusgen said he delivered a personal statement that compared Israel to the terrorist entity Hamas.
The Post sent a media query to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, asking if he planned to again congratulate Iran’s regime in the name of the German people. Steinmeier was also cited by the Bild as a contributing factor in making antisemitism socially respectable for his congratulatory note to the Mullah regime last year. Steinmeir also raised the Iranian regime flag at his palace residence last year.
The German president spoke last month at Yad Vashem for the remembrance of the 75th commemoration for the liberation of Auschwitz.
When asked last year if Merkel’s administration classifies Iranian regime calls to wipe Israel off the map to be antisemitic, her government told Post it is merely “anti-Israel rhetoric.” Merkel's government declined to comment on the foreign ministry again honoring the Iranian regime on February 11.


