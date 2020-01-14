German police raid suspects in Islamic attack plot

German police carried out raids in nine locations after suspicions arose that Chechen Islamists were planning an attack, the Associated Press (AP) reported. "On suspicion of planning a serious violent act endangering the state, search warrants are being executed in Berlin, Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia," The Local website reported the Berlin attorney-general's office as tweeting. Berlin prosecutors released a statement saying that the suspects are charged with “having scouted out locations for a possible later attack motivated by Islamism," AP reported.Approximately 180 officials participated in the raid, during which they confiscated knives, cash and "data shortage devices," according to AP.Police say that there was "no concrete" evidence of the attack at this time, The Local reported.