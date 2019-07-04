Google Doodle celebrates American Independence Day

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Though America's Jewish population was around 2,500 people in 1776, numerous Jews played a role in fighting for the country's independence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 4, 2019 18:01
The July 4 Google Doodle. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
The Google Doodle on Thursday is celebrating America's 243rd Independence Day, on July 4.

The interactive landing page for the search engine allows users to play a good ol' American backyard baseball game, with all the players being cartoon popular snacks eaten by spectators at America's favorite pastime.

Likewise, when googling July 4, the user is surprised with fireworks shooting across the screen in celebration of the holiday.

The day marks the independence of the 13 American colonies from Britain following the Revolutionary War in 1776.

Though America's Jewish population was around 2,500 people in 1776, numerous Jews played a role in fighting for the country's independence. Haym Salomon, a Polish-born New York Jew, is widely considered to have been one of the leading financiers of General George Washington’s Continental Army.

Likewise, Mordechai Sheftall, who was appointed to serve as Deputy Commissary General for the Continental Army, and Francis Salvador, the first Jew elected to a state colonial assembly and the first to die on the battlefield, also played active roles in creating what would become the world's superpower.

