May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Gunman shot dead in Belgium after killing two police officers, passer-by

Belgium's anti-terrorist crisis center was monitoring the situation.

By REUTERS
May 29, 2018 12:43
1 minute read.
A Belgian police special forces member patrols in Brussels, Belgium February 22, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

BRUSSELS - A gunman killed two police officers and a passer-by on Tuesday before being himself shot dead in the center of the eastern Belgian city of Liege, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

Belgium's anti-terrorist crisis center was monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter. It was unclear, however, what lay behind the incident in which the man had also taken a woman hostage, according to RTBF.

Two other police officers had been injured, Belga news agency said. A spokeswoman for the Liege public prosecutors office confirmed that two police officers had been shot dead and the gunman "neutralized" but could not confirm other details.

Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety on Liege's central boulevard d'Avroy with shots and sirens being heard in the background. One video showed two police in body armor moving into position.

Liege, an industrial city close to the German border in the French-speaking Wallonia region, was also the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded over 100 before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.


