Haim to perform in Jewish delis across America to promote new album

JTA ) — The sisters of the pop band Haim played their first-ever show at Canter’s, the most famous Jewish deli in Los Angeles, as kids. They were paid in matzah ball soup.

Now the Jewish siblings are famous themselves and about to release their highly-anticipated third album, “Women In Music Pt. III,” out April 24. And how will they help promote it? By getting back to their roots — and playing at Jewish delis across the country.

They announced on their Instagram page on Monday that they will be playing in delis in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. The specifics, including which delis they will play at, haven’t been announced yet, but the first show takes place Tuesday in New York.

“We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live,” they wrote.