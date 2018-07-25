Haley forsaking US allies to defend Israel, Palestinian envoy charges

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has ignored United States interests and alienated its allies through her unwavering support of Israel, a Palestinian Authority envoy Riyad Mansour charged on Tuesday.



“She is becoming more Israeli than the Israelis themselves,” Mansour told reporters in New York.





Mansour spoke after Haley told the UN Security Council that the US was one of the strongest financial backers of the Palestinians and that most other countries had failed to live up to their obligations on that score, particularly the Arab states.It was why, she said, that the US was particularly upset that the Palestinian “vitriol” against it.“If we extend a hand in friendship and generosity, we do not expect our hand to be bitten. And as we extend our hand, we also expect others to extend their hands as well,” Haley said.Mansour told reporters that Haley had insulted “important allies to the US for the sake of promoting an unconditional defense on Israel.”One could say, that it was “not in the interest of the US” and “much more in the interest of Israel,” Mansour explained.Her “arrogant discourse” had offended many of the countries in the room, including Saudi Arabia, Mansour said adding that this included “close allies to the US, such as the Arab countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia.”Such a statement, he said, is “typical of the Trump Administration.”It is not possible to tell the UNSC that “you are the only one who is helping and others are not doing anything. That is not the case,” Mansour said.If the US truly cared about the Palestinian people, it would not have cut its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, Mansour added.In 2018, the Trump Administration providing URWA with only $60 million compared to $364 million. The organization has yet to make up that $217 million of that shortfall.“Action speaks louder than any articulation in this regard,” Mansour said adding that he believed that the rest of the room heard that message very clearly.UNRWA contributes to the stability of the Middle East and “there is a determination by the international community not to abandon URWA,” Mansour said.He charged that the US wanted to destroy UNRWA and that he saw in that stance a statement that the refugee issue was off the table in any peace process led by the Trump Administration.Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UNSC also responds to Haley. He told the UNSC that his country “strongly believes in the actions not words, hence the total financial support over the past two decades to UNRWA amounted to one billion, with a B, and more than six billion with a B, to the Palestinian people over the last two decades.”