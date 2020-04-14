The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies from 'longstanding health issue'

Known for his blunt personality and fierce allegiance to the Yankees, Steinbrenner played a key role in the team's baseball operations and strategy.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 20:47
Hank Steinbrenner looks out onto the practice field during the New York Yankees third full team workout (photo credit: CHRIS PEDOTA/NORTHJERSEY.COM VIA USA TODAY NETWORK)
New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner, whose family has overseen one of the most dominant franchises in all of professional sports, died at the age of 63 from a "longstanding health issue," the team said on Tuesday.
Steinbrenner inherited the team along with his brother a decade ago and was in his 13th season as a general partner, seeing the Bronx Bombers win the World Series in 2009.
Known for his blunt personality and fierce allegiance to the Yankees, Steinbrenner played a key role in the team's baseball operations and strategy.
"Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness," the Steinbrenner family said in a written statement. "More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits."
His father, the late George Steinbrenner, owned the team for 37 years before his death.


