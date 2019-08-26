Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Harvey Weinstein due in court on new indictment

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 13:12
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York,

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, U.S., June 5, 2018.. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday morning to face a new indictment in connection with his upcoming criminal trial.

Weinstein is expected to plead not guilty to the indictment, which has not yet been made public, according to Damon Cheronis, one of his lawyers.

New York state prosecutors have accused Weinstein of having sexually assaulted two women, in 2006 and 2013. The prosecutors revealed in court papers earlier this month that they would seek to bring a new indictment that would allow jurors to hear testimony from a third woman who has said Weinstein raped her in 1993.

The woman is actress Annabella Sciorra, best known for her role in the HBO series "The Sopranos," according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly. Sciorra's manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Weinstein, 67, faces a Sept. 9 trial date in New York state court in Manhattan.

Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

The two women in the earlier indictment are among roughly 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk County on Long Island or to Albany County upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, according to a court filing.


