Homophobic remarks by Brazil's president may harm tourism industry

STARTLING SHIFT: Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro salutes before receiving confirmation of his victory in the recent election, in Brasilia on December 10.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

RIO DE JANEIRO - A comment from President Jair Bolsonaro that Brazil must not become a "gay tourism paradise" sparked concerns that LGBT+ people will avoid traveling to the country, fearing violence, campaigners and industry representatives said on Friday.





During a talk with reporters on Thursday, Bolsonaro said that Brazil should avoid being known as a gay destination because "we have families."

He said that tourists were more than welcome to "come here and have sex with a woman."

"Bolsonaro's homophobic remarks will have social and economic repercussions for Brazil," said John Tanzella, president of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, an organization with members in 75 countries.

"His hate speech not only deters LGBTQ+ travelers, but also their allies around the world," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation in a written statement.

While there is no official data on how much revenue LGBT+ tourism generates in Brazil, major events like Sao Paulo's annual LGBT+ Pride Parade, and Rio de Janeiro's gay-friendly Carnival, fill hotels nearly to maximum capacity.

Worldwide, LGBT+ tourists spend around $218 billion a year, according to consulting group Out Now.

"It's going to have an impact," said Alfredo Lopes, Rio's regional president of the Brazilian Association of Hotels.

Lopes added that LGBT+ tourists are very important to Brazil, and that hotels are ready to receive them.

Bolsonaro, a self-proclaimed "proud homophobe," has made a number of disparaging comments about the LGBT+ community during his more than three decades in politics. Critics believe those comments instigate attacks against the LGBT+ community.

"He puts a target on the back of all LGBT+ people," congressman David Miranda, a LGBT+ activist, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Bolsonaro's administration declined to comment on the accusations.

This time, Miranda said, Bolsonaro also managed to brand Brazil as a friendly destination for sex tourists, an image the country has fought against in recent years.

The Brazilian LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Tourism issued an open letter after Bolsonaro's remarks.

"(Bolsonaro) suggests that the government will incentivize sex tourism in Brazilian territory, which is not acceptable from a moral or ethical standpoint," said the letter.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



