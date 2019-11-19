Hong Kong tensions run high as leader still hopes for peaceful resolution

China's state council, or cabinet, has appointed Tang Ping-keung, also known as Chris Tang, as the new police chief of Hong Kong, state news agency Xinhua said.This new Hong Kong police chief took office on Tuesday with a warning that "fake news" was undermining the reputation of his police force.Tang replaces Commissioner Stephen Lo amid a fiery standoff with anti-government protesters at a university, and following five months of intensifying protests against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments in the Asian financial hubMeanwhile, Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, hopes a standoff between police and anti-government protesters at a major university can be resolved peacefully, she said on Tuesday, adding that she had told police to handle it in a humane way.Lam was speaking after a new chief of police called for citizens' support to end more than five months of social unrest, with protesters trapped by police for a third day at a university in the Asian financial hub.Lam had said violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and described demonstrators as now being the people's enemy.