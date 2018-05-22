May 22 2018
Hundreds in eastern India protest against U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

Protestors marched with signs that read "Stop Atrocities in Gaza & Jerusalem."

Protesters on Tuesday spilled onto the streets in India's eastern Kolkata to protest the move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last week and the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza clashes.

The protesters carried a large banner that read "Stop Atrocities In Gaza & Jerusalem," and raised slogans demanding the new embassy be shut.

On May 14, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel, the United States relocated its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an ancient city holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians. The move was part of a  campaign pledge by US President Donald Trump, who in December recognized the city as the capital of Israel.

The embassy move came amid violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces at the Gaza border, 40 miles away, killing at least 59 protestors, including an infant, and injuring nearly 2,800 others.

The protests were part of the seven-week-long Great March of Return.


