IKEA faces outrage after using a slogan with links to Nazi camps

While the original quote comes from Greek and Roman times, its use in a Nazi camps causes problems when used in modern day.

By OMRI RON
September 30, 2019 06:33
New IKEA opens in Kiryat Ata

New IKEA opens in Kiryat Ata. (photo credit: GLOBES)

IKEA finds itself in hot water after using a new campaign slogan "Suum cuique" which translates from Latin to "to each his own".

This brought about outrage from Russia, as the connection to Nazi concentration camps was discovered, as the German version of this sentence: “Jedem das Seine” was present on the gates of Buchenwald, the infamous camp near Weimar in Germany, where more than 56,000 prisoners from Soviet Union and Eastern Europe were killed during the war.

The original sentence goes back to the days of the Greeks and Romans, where it refers to the idea of justice, where both everyone is minding their own business and not interfering those of others, and also everyone does all they can for their country with accordance to their abilities.

Other companies in the past have used this slogan for various other campaigns, all of which have received similar backlash and have removed the slogan afterwards. Usually they've said they were unaware of the quote's full history. 




