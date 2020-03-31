IKEA starts producing protective gear for health care workers

Demand for its office furniture is holding up well as many work from home due to the coronavirus, Henrik Elm, global purchase manager at brand owner Inter IKEA Group, which is in charge of supply, told Reuters.

He said supply chain disturbances had increased as the coronavirus spread to Europe and America, with malfunctioning or closed borders a key bottleneck.

IKEA had however been prepared and was able to mitigate such barriers relatively well, partly by spreading inventories to warehouses in several locations, he said in an interview.