Moscow church holds prayer service for China to overcome coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 13:45
Russian President Putin and Patriarch Kirill applaud during the inaugural ceremony of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Putin and Patriarch Kirill applaud during the inaugural ceremony of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow
(photo credit: REUTERS)
At a humble service at a Moscow Russian Orthodox church on Sunday morning, Father Igor led a prayer to help China prevail against the coronavirus epidemic.
"It's about helping our brothers from China who are suffering from this scary misfortune, this destructive plague," Father Igor said. "We perform this prayer and ask God for mercy towards China and its people."
According to the latest figures, there have been 68,500 cases of the illness and 1,665 deaths in mainland China. Elsewhere, there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths - in Japan, Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, the Philippines and France.
Russia has reported two cases of the illness - two Chinese nationals who have recovered and have been released from hospital, according to the authorities. Russia has quarantined hundreds of Russian and Chinese nationals upon their arrival from China.
Oleg Popenkov, a worshiper at Father Igor's service, said he was relieved the disease has not caused more devastation in Russia. But China, he said, needed the prayers.
"We must pray for the misfortune happening in China to end soon."


