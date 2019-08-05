India, Israel celebrate Friendship Day together

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
(photo credit: ADNAN ABIDI/ REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In honor of Friendship Day, Israel wished India a happy holiday and received the same in return.
"Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India!" The Israeli embassy in India wrote on Twitter. "May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights."
The attached video includes multiple photographs of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi replied to the message, writing in Hebrew, "Thank you. I wish a happy Friendship Day to the wonderful citizens of Israel and to my friend [Benjamin Netanyahu]."
"India and Israel proved their friendship throughout the ages," he continued. "Our relationship is strong and everlasting. I wish that our countries' friendship will grow and bloom even more in the future."
"Thank you, my friend, India PM @narendramodi," Netanyahu responded. "I could not agree with you more."
"The deep connection between Israel and India is rooted in the strong friendships between Israelis and Indians," he continued. "We cooperate in so many areas. I know our ties will only strengthen in the future!"
India-Israel relations have improved in recent years. Diplomatic officials told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu has initiated a visit in coming months, most probably in September, to India.
Netanyahu and Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another like such on Twitter.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>