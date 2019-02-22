Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Iranian Revolutionary Guard behind cyber-attack on Australia - Report

The Australian government was targeted by Tehran based hackers, American security firm Fireeye says.

By MAARIV ONLINE
February 22, 2019 23:38
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Iranian hackers launched a cyber-attack against the Australian parliament with the intention to harm the Five Eyes alliance [FVEY], the secret service alliance between five English speaking countries: the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia – American security firm Fireeye said on Friday night. 
 
The style of the Friday morning attack is connected to a technology firm called Mabna Institute which is related to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, they said.  
 
Australian media reported that the attack "was sophisticated this time around" and that all passwords in parliament computers were changed for added safety. 
 
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation [ABC] reported that China is also a possible suspect as the country the attack came from. 


