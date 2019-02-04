Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Iranian dissident suspects regime agents attacked him in Berlin

The Berlin police report stated alleged agents of the government in Tehran assaulted the 47-year-old Iranian dissident in the Steglitz district in the capital city.

By
February 4, 2019 16:04
1 minute read.
An Iranian flag imposed on the Berlin skyline [Illustrative]

An Iranian flag imposed on the Berlin skyline [Illustrative]. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
Three masked people believed to be agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran physically beat an opponent of the Iranian regime on Thursday, according to a German police report reviewed by The Jerusalem Post. The Iranian dissident said that Iranian regime agents launched the attack against him, according to the report.

The German police report stated alleged agents of the government in Tehran assaulted the 47-year-old Iranian dissident in the Steglitz district in the capital city.

The suspects spoke Farsi to the victim, who was injured during the attack. The German domestic intelligence agency initiated an investigation into the attack. The Iranian dissident told the police the attack was related to his activities opposing the regime in Tehran. The three suspects addressed the victim with his name and threatened him.

Germany has long been considered a stronghold of Iranian espionage activity.

A Berlin court sentenced 31-year-old Pakistani citizen Haidar Syed-Naqfi in 2017 to four years and three months in prison for working for Iran’s intelligence service to spy “against Germany and another NATO member.” According to German prosecutors, Haidar Syed-Naqfi was assigned to identify Israeli and Jewish institutions and Israel advocates in Germany, France and other unnamed Western European countries for possible attacks. He monitored a German – Jewish newspaper’s headquarters in Berlin as well as Robbe.


Haidar Syed-Naqfi spied on David Rouach, a French-Israeli business professor who teaches at the elite Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and served as head of the French-Israeli Chamber of Commerce.

According to German authorities, his actions were “a clear indication of an assassination attempt.”

Germany is also a target for Iranian regime efforts to obtain missiles and nuclear goods.

Tehran made nearly 40 attempts in 2016 to purchase missile and atomic technology, according to German intelligence reports reviewed by the Post. Between 2007 and 2017, German authorities conducted criminal investigations for 22 cases of alleged Iranian espionage, while Russia’s illicit spy activity led with 27 cases.

