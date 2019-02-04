Iranian dissident suspects regime agents attacked him in Berlin

An Iranian flag imposed on the Berlin skyline [Illustrative].
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Three masked people believed to be agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran physically beat an opponent of the Iranian regime on Thursday, according to a German police report reviewed by The Jerusalem Post. The Iranian dissident said that Iranian regime agents launched the attack against him, according to the report.
The German police report stated alleged agents of the government in Tehran assaulted the 47-year-old Iranian dissident in the Steglitz district in the capital city.
The suspects spoke Farsi to the victim, who was injured during the attack. The German domestic intelligence agency initiated an investigation into the attack. The Iranian dissident told the police the attack was related to his activities opposing the regime in Tehran. The three suspects addressed the victim with his name and threatened him.
Germany has long been considered a stronghold of Iranian espionage activity.
A Berlin court sentenced 31-year-old Pakistani citizen Haidar Syed-Naqfi in 2017 to four years and three months in prison for working for Iran’s intelligence service to spy “against Germany and another NATO member.” According to German prosecutors, Haidar Syed-Naqfi was assigned to identify Israeli and Jewish institutions and Israel advocates in Germany, France and other unnamed Western European countries for possible attacks. He monitored a German – Jewish newspaper’s headquarters in Berlin as well as Robbe.
Haidar Syed-Naqfi spied on David Rouach, a French-Israeli business professor who teaches at the elite Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Paris and served as head of the French-Israeli Chamber of Commerce.
According to German authorities, his actions were “a clear indication of an assassination attempt.”
Germany is also a target for Iranian regime efforts to obtain missiles and nuclear goods.
Tehran made nearly 40 attempts in 2016 to purchase missile and atomic technology, according to German intelligence reports
reviewed by the Post. Between 2007 and 2017, German authorities conducted criminal investigations for 22 cases of alleged Iranian espionage, while Russia’s illicit spy activity led with 27 cases.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>