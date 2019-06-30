Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Iran’s Press TV media tweets sexist meme of leaders ogling Ivanka Trump

By
June 30, 2019 12:49
1 minute read.
Tweet of G20 Leaders looking at Ivanka Trump

Tweet of G20 Leaders looking at Ivanka Trump. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Iran’s Press TV tweeted a meme on Sunday of men at the G20 ogling US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Ivanka, who is an advisor to the US President, was at the G20 to speak on women’s rights.

A photo of Ivanka walking in front of G20 leaders was posted by Iran’s Press TV showing the men staring at her. It was then doctored to highlight the Japanese Prime Minister Shino Abe, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several other world leaders. The image shows several of the leader faces highlighted as if they are ogling Ivanka or staring at her suggestively.

Iran is run by a theocratic regime that forces women to cover their hair. Yet, the country’s own media tweeting the image with “no comment” appears to be a sexist. The tweet was critiqued. Neerja Gogoi, a feminist, wrote that it was “low level journalism” and that while there is a lot to critique, this wasn’t the way. Others responded to the tweet, arguing that Ivanka had no right to be on the stage with the leaders.


The tweet comes amid tensions between the US and Iran.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Protesters attend a demonstration demanding Hong Kong’s leaders to step down and withdraw the extrad
June 30, 2019
Extradition bill fury likely to fuel numbers at Hong Kong annual rally

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings