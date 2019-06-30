Iran’s Press TV media tweets sexist meme of leaders ogling Ivanka Trump

Tweet of G20 Leaders looking at Ivanka Trump.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran’s Press TV tweeted a meme on Sunday of men at the G20 ogling US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Ivanka, who is an advisor to the US President, was at the G20 to speak on women’s rights.
A photo of Ivanka walking in front of G20 leaders was posted by Iran’s Press TV showing the men staring at her. It was then doctored to highlight the Japanese Prime Minister Shino Abe, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several other world leaders. The image shows several of the leader faces highlighted as if they are ogling Ivanka or staring at her suggestively.
Iran is run by a theocratic regime that forces women to cover their hair. Yet, the country’s own media tweeting the image with “no comment” appears to be a sexist. The tweet was critiqued. Neerja Gogoi, a feminist, wrote that it was “low level journalism” and that while there is a lot to critique, this wasn’t the way. Others responded to the tweet, arguing that Ivanka had no right to be on the stage with the leaders.
The tweet comes amid tensions between the US and Iran.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>