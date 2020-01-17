The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Iran's Quds Force aimed to launch terror groups in Africa, UN hears

A report by the UN's Panel on the Central African Republic details how the Quds Force allegedly met with the country's former president to offer him backing in return for amassing a terror group.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 17, 2020 14:50
Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia attends a ceremony marking the beginning of construction on a bridge destroyed during floods in Bangui December 3, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL BRAUN)
Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia attends a ceremony marking the beginning of construction on a bridge destroyed during floods in Bangui December 3, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL BRAUN)
Iran's Quds Force attempted to set up terror cells in Central Africa to strike Western, Israeli and Saudi targets, UN reporters have heard.
On April 19, a television report was broadcast on an international news channel carrying footage of Ismael Djidah, an ex-Séléka member, who had been arrested in Chad. "We want to create an army to fight against Westerners in Africa," he was filmed as saying.
Séléka is an alliance of rebel militia groups of mostly Muslim membership who in March 2013 staged a coup of the Central African Republic and installed their leader, Michel Djotodia as the nation's president. He remained in place until his resignation in January 2014. The group, meanwhile, was officially dissolved in September 2013, when the remaining rebel groups became known as ex-Séléka.
The footage was self incriminating. In a longer version obtained by a UN panel of experts for an official report on the Central African Republic, he revealed that, upon instruction from former Central African Republic president Michael Djotodia and with the support of Iran's IRGC Quds Force, Djidah had set up an armed group named 'Saraya Zahraa' to wage violence against Western, Israeli and Saudi interests in Africa.
His intention was to create a force comprising 200 - 300 armed men, operating in coordination with other armed groups from Chad and Sudan. Djidah travelled to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, and on each trip met with Quds Forces representatives who handed him sums of between $12,000 and $20,000. Between 30 and 40 others, who Djidah claimed were recruited from the ranks of ex-Séléka, also travelled to Lebanon, Iraq and Syria in 2017 and 2018 to take part in training, including in the use of firearms.
According to Djidah, the training was provided by individuals from Quds Force and Hezbollah, among others.
Aiming to corroborate the testimony, the UN panel gathered evidence confirming that Djidah did travel to Lebanon in March, July, September and December 2017, and again in February - March and July 2018. the United Arab Emirates confirmed to the panel in October 2019 that Djidah travelled from Dubai to Kish Island in Iran and back again in December 2016, staying for just one night. And a visa was found granting him permission to enter Iraq in October 2018.
In addition, the panel collected further evidence confirming travel by 12 individuals said to be members of Saraya Zahraa to Lebanon and Iraq.
However, the report notes: "The Panel was unable to meet with Djidah and is unable, at the present stage, to confirm the veracity of the information contained in his testimony in its entirety."
In his testimony, Djidah claimed that he had undertaken his collaboration with the Quds Force under instructions from Michael Djotodia.
Djidah and Djotodia first met when Djotodia was Consul of the Central African Republic in Nyala, between 2005 and 2006. The UN report cites several sources including ex-Séléka leaders who asserted that Djidah was instrumental in facilitating connections between Djotodia and Chadian and Sudanese rebel groups operating in Sudan.
Djotodia was expelled from Sudan in 20016 for rebelling against the regime of François Bozizé, fleeing to Benin. There he was arrested and jailed for nearly two years during which time he was provided with financial support by Djidah. Following his release the men remained close associates, so much so that when Djotodia became president of the Central African Republic in March 2013, he named Djidah as presidential advisor.
That title appears on Djidah's diplomatic passport, issued in June 2013, as detailed by the UN panel. In addition, according to the report, "the Panel collected a dozen testimonies from individuals who occupied high-level  positions  during  Djotodia’s  presidency and who described Ismael Djidah as “Djotodia’s man,” only answering to the President and travelling in his name. When Djotodia  was forced to resign in January 2014 and returned to Benin, Ismael Djidah followed him and continued to work for him in Cotonou, Benin, until his arrest in early 2019."
According to Djidah, in April 2016 Djotodia met with Quds Force officials on Kish Island, he said, and the men reached an agreement whereby Djotidia would receive support from the Quds Force to re-establish his power in return for establishing a terror cell to carry out violent acts, including in the Central African Republic.
At the meeting Djotodia was handed $150,000 by the Iranians and instructed him with carrying out the plan, Djidah said. Several other ex-Séléka leaders were also willing to testify that Djotodia was handed a sum of between $100,000 and $200,000 by Iran, although they were unsure what the money was for.
And again, the United Arab Emirates passed information to the panel that Djotodia too travelled from Dubai to Kish Island they say on 27 April 2016, returning to Dubai on 30 May.
Djotodia denies this. According to the report: "He told the panel that he spent only two days in Kish Island, a trip that had been organized by business partners from the Islamic Republic of Iran whom he had met in Dubai on behalf of a Cotonou-based company."
He also denies any knowledge of Djidah's activities, accusing him of falsely acting on his behalf. "He has also denied having appointed Djidah as presidential adviser during his presidency," the report notes, adding: "In Djotodia’s view, Djidah was in contact with individuals from the Islamic Republic of Iran to extort money by requesting their financial support for reconciliation activities that he claimed to implement in the Central African Republic."
Iran has also denied involvement, writing to the UN Panel to insist that the testimony of Djidah and others was "founded on fake sources and a fabricated scenario." Iran "neither interfered in the internal affairs of any country nor supported any violent act," officials insisted.
Thousands have been killed in the war in the Central African Republic, and over a million people displaced. Yet in early January Djotodia returned to the war-stricken country after six years in exile aiming to run in the country's presidential elections later this year.
“I am no longer a former president or a man of war, I am one of the permanent ambassadors for the promotion of universal peace,” Djotodia said after touching down in the capital, Bangui, according to the Telegraph. “I am and will be the last rebel.”


Tags Iran africa al quds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
3 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
4 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
5 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by