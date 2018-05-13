May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Chechen man suspected in deadly French knifing

The Chechen-born French citizen was on two terrorism watch lists.

By RINA BASSIST
May 13, 2018 20:50
1 minute read.
Personnel are seen at the scene of a knife attack in Paris, France May 12, 2018

Personnel are seen at the scene of a knife attack in Paris, France May 12, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS TV)

PARIS – One person was killed and four were wounded in an attack that took place Saturday near Paris’s Opera Square, one of the city’s most crowded tourist areas.

According to reports, a little after 9:00 p.m., a young man attacked five people with a knife. Police officers who arrived to the scene quickly shot and killed the assailant. Witnesses say that the man called “Allahu akhbar” during the attack.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A few hours after the attack, Islamic State took responsibility for it, though security forces are not sure yet if the man acted on instructions or on his own. Anti-terrorist Judge Francois Molin opened an official inquiry shortly after the incident. 

French authorities revealed the identity of the assailant on Sunday morning, as 21-year-old Khamzat Azimov, who was born in Chechnya and who became a French citizen in 2010. Azimov has no criminal record but his name was registered on the country’s security list, which contains the names of some 20,000 people suspected of radicalization or religious extremism.

Azimov’s name also appeared on a separate watch list, known as the FSPRP, which contains names of people assumed to be terrorist threats. It seems that Azimov was questioned as a witness about a year ago regarding a person who had been in contact with someone who went left France for Syria.


Related Content

French army soldiers patrol near the Louvre Museum Pyramid's main entrance in Paris, France
May 12, 2018
One killed in Paris knife attack by man shouting 'Allah Akbar'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut