Chechen man suspected in deadly French knifing

PARIS – One person was killed and four were wounded in an attack that took place Saturday near Paris’s Opera Square, one of the city’s most crowded tourist areas.



According to reports, a little after 9:00 p.m., a young man attacked five people with a knife. Police officers who arrived to the scene quickly shot and killed the assailant. Witnesses say that the man called “Allahu akhbar” during the attack.





A few hours after the attack, Islamic State took responsibility for it, though security forces are not sure yet if the man acted on instructions or on his own. Anti-terrorist Judge Francois Molin opened an official inquiry shortly after the incident.French authorities revealed the identity of the assailant on Sunday morning, as 21-year-old Khamzat Azimov, who was born in Chechnya and who became a French citizen in 2010. Azimov has no criminal record but his name was registered on the country’s security list, which contains the names of some 20,000 people suspected of radicalization or religious extremism.Azimov’s name also appeared on a separate watch list, known as the FSPRP, which contains names of people assumed to be terrorist threats. It seems that Azimov was questioned as a witness about a year ago regarding a person who had been in contact with someone who went left France for Syria.