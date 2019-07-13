Terrorist group Hezbollah linked to 30 mosques/centers in Germany

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The intelligence agency for the city of Hamburg has reported that 30 mosques and cultural centers in Germany have ties to the US-classified terrorist organization Hezbollah.



“In Germany there are currently about 30 known cultural and mosque associations in which a clientele regularly meets that is close to Hezbollah or its ideology,” the agency wrote this past week.

According to the 282-page document reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, “The collection of donations is one of the most important tasks of the associations” where Hezbollah operatives meet.“The associations are characterized by the effort to strengthen the bonds of the Lebanese living here [in Hamburg] with their homeland and to the organization,” the report notes.The intelligence document raises the question of how much money German Hezbollah members are sending to Lebanon to aid their organization in advancing terrorism and to wage war against Syrian civilians.The Post has previously reported on Hezbollah-controlled centers in the cities of Bremen and Münster along with other Hezbollah meeting places in the state of Lower Saxony. The Hamburg report shows a larger presence of Hezbollah locations than previously documented by German authorities.The report says there are 30 Hezbollah supporters in Hamburg and a total of 1,050 Hezbollah supporters across Germany, the latter figure confirmed by additional German intelligence data.On Saturday, Israel’s Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff wrote on Twitter, “Nasrallah threatens Israel and its civilians and Europe continues to distinguish between the political and military wing of Hezbollah. Nasrallah doesn’t! This EU policy compromises any concerted international resolve to combat terror in all its forms.”The ambassador was referring to Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who has threatened to obliterate Israel.US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell responded to Issacharoff’s tweet by stating, “Agree. Hezbollah is hunting for money in Europe. Ignoring them is what they want. Secret money laundering, front companies, phony transfers.”The US, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Israel and the Arab League have designated Hezbollah’s entire movement a terrorist organization. In 2013, Germany and the European Union merely proscribed Hezbollah’s so-called military wing as a terrorist entity.The Post has learned that in every meeting with German officials, Grenell raises the need for Berlin to ban all of Hezbollah.German Chancellor Angela Merkel has vehemently rejected a full ban of Hezbollah in Germany. Amid rising antisemitism in the country, Hezbollah plays a role in stoking Jew-hatred and spreading its jihadi ideology. The chancellor snubbed her country’s Jewish community in May after the nearly 100,000-member Central Council of Jews in Germany asked her to outlaw Hezbollah.Council president Dr. Josef Schuster said at the time, “A full ban of Hezbollah’s organization has already happened in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Hezbollah is heavily financed by Iran, and poses, in its entirety, a threat to the entire world.”

