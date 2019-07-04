Israel returns fugitive Linda Morrow to U.S.

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Fugitive Linda Morrow was returned to the US in July and faces new charges in the Los Angeles federal courts, the FBI reported. She was able to enter Israel with a fraudulent passport.





Fugitive Linda Morrow was returned to the U.S. yesterday from Israel to face federal charges in a $50 million fraud scam operating in the #Coachella Valley. Morrow fled to Israel after being charged & was recently deported for entering the country with a fake passport #captured pic.twitter.com/AawmfvAV4Z — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) July 2, 2019

Morrow is married to David M. Morrow, 74, who was charged in 2016 with dozens of counts of fraudulent billing with insurance companies while he was a plastic surgery in Rancho Mirage, the Desert Sun reported. His wife was the executive director of the practice.

David agreed to a plea deal in 2017 where he admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to the report. That same year, the two disappeared from the states.

Linda is currently being charged with flying while on probation and contempt of court, the report stated.

While David is still in Israel and await extradition, he will fight it. The fugitive couple was taken into Israel custody in June 16th, according to the Desert Sun.

According to the report, the total loss insurance companies experienced from the Morrow's schemes were estimated at USD $3.5 million.

Before the duo fled the US, David faced up to 20 years in prison and his wife had not yet had her trial, the report stated.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



