Israeli embassies on alert, air defenses adjusted in face of Iran threat

Multiple Israeli embassies around the world raised their alert level and Israeli air defenses were adjusted in light of increasing tensions between Israel and Iran and warnings by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi that Iran is planning attacks on Israel, according to Kan news.



A series of adjustments were made to IAF air defense systems in light of the possibility of an Iranian attack using cruise missiles or suicide drones, according to Channel 12 news.

"Iran wants to develop precision-guided missiles, that can hit any target in Israel within 5-10 meters. It's doing it," said Netanyahu at a Jewish Agency event. "Iran wants to use Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen as bases to attack Israel with statistical missiles and precision-guided missiles. That is a great, great danger."Analysts in Israel debated whether there are any missiles in Iran that could pose a threat to Israeli territory.At the event, United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added that the US is planning more sanctions to place on Iran in its "maximum pressure campaign."On Tuesday, the security cabinet will meet for the second time since the September elections at 10:30 a.m.Due to Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and rising tensions, there are fears that Iran is becoming more aggressive and more willing to respond to Israeli attacks on Iranian and Iranian-backed targets.Herb Keinon contributed to this report.

