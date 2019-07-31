Israeli gangsters killed in Mexico lured by ‘honey trap’

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Mexico City police released videos showing a suspected woman involved in the killing of Alon Azulay and Jony Ben on July 25.

On Wednesday, Mexican legal authorities released images of a second female suspect, who used the alias Vanessa Bayer and was allegedly employed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).



The two Israelis were eating in a café in a Mexico City shopping center, according to a report released by the Mexican authorities.

A couple was sitting at the adjacent table. After the men ordered their drinks, the man and woman suddenly got up from their table, approached the Israelis and one of them shot them with a pistol.The female shooter was arrested by security guards at the scene, according to the reports. Her male counterpart managed to escape.She told investigators that she shot the men because of “betrayal and desire,” apparently a criminal code for murder because of treason against the criminal world in Mexico.Now it has been made public that the Israelis were meeting another woman who was used by the CJNG as a ‘honey trap,’ an attractive female meant to lure the victim out of hiding. The woman took on the name of American actress and comedian Vanessa Bayer, famous for her work on Saturday Night Live.The newspaper El Universal reported that CJNG attempted to employ the two Israelis to launder money but later learned that the two were stealing from them and decided to settle the score.Police are working closely with Mexican law enforcement authorities. While the theory is that the CJNG is behind the killing, it is also possible that the cartel was working as a favor to an Israeli crime organization.In Israel, the concern is that the killings in Mexico will begin a war among various criminals here.

