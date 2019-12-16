The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli gas exports to Egypt approved by government

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 12:58
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF ENERGY)
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz gave the green light to commence Israeli exports of natural gas to Egypt on Monday, ahead of expected first flow between the countries next month.
Approval was granted after completing necessary "professional procedures," including the receipt of authorization from the Antitrust Authority and a recommendation from the Committee on Concentration in the Economy.
Gas exports will be carried out from the Tamar and Leviathan gas reservoirs, destined for both domestic Egyptian use and exports of liquefied natural gas.
"A short time ago, I signed an approval for the export of natural gas from Isrsel to Egypt," said Steinitz.
"In doing so, Israel becomes - for the first time in its history - an energy exporter and an important partner in the regional energy market.
"The export of gas to Egypt, from the Leviathan and Tamar reservoirs, is the most significant economic cooperation between Israel and Egypt since the peace agreement was signed between the companies. This is a historic milestone for the State of Israel. The natural gas revolution makes us an energy superpower and will enable not only huge revenues for the country, but also a dramatic reduction in air pollution."
The agreement signed on Monday provides for the export of a total of 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Leviathan, expected to commence operations later this month, and 25 bcm from Tamar over the next 15 years. The existing deal is valued at $15 billion.


