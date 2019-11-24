The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Israelis speak at UN against child sexual abuse

The two spoke against child sexual abuse in the United Nations in Geneva at a World Children's Day event initiated by Israel's ambassador.

By RACHEL WOLF  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 22:44
Ronit Raphael and her daughter, Sarah Raphael-Leitersdorf at speaking out against child sexual abuse at the UN in Geneva (photo credit: DAVID KLEIBER)
Ronit Raphael and her daughter, Sarah Raphael-Leitersdorf at speaking out against child sexual abuse at the UN in Geneva
(photo credit: DAVID KLEIBER)
Ronit Raphael and her 13-year-old daughter, Sarah Raphael-Leitersdorf, spoke out against child sexual abuse at a United Nations event marking World Children's Day.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Aviva Raz Shechter, initiated the discussion, which kicked off the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. 35 countries participated in the event along with experts in the field of child sexual abuse prevention and organization representatives.
"Combating sexual abuse of children is a key priority for Israel," the Israeli mission to the UN in Geneva tweeted.

In an attempt to fight child sexual abuse on a global scale, Raphael, an Israeli businesswoman, founded The Global Army against Child Abuse.
The Global Army's stated mission is to "increase public awareness of child sexual abuse, and to pressure governments to implement stricter laws, in order to reduce the number of victims."
In 2014, the organization released a video entitled "Tom's Secret," which helps explain what child sexual abuse can feel like for the victims and how difficult it can be for them to express themselves. It also shows that when the abuse is finally brought to light, how those the child trusts can support them.
The organization described the animated short as "the first of its kind in the world ever, that on one hand guides parents how to identify child sexual abuse, and on the other hand encourages children to share."
The script was written by child sexual abuse experts from the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel and has been produced in multiple languages.
Raphael's daughter spoke about a particular case she heard and why it is important to discuss the difficult issue of child sexual abuse.
"I will be honest, at the beginning everything on the topic [of] child abuse scared me and I wouldn't want to talk about the fact that it happened to around 260 millions kids in one year. Then I realized that this topic is one of the most important topics to talk about with your parents, at school or just in general," said Raphael-Leitersdorf.
"I came across one story that absolutely struck me. October 2019 a 12-year-old elementary schoolgirl from Indiana  was taught a prevention program and disclosed the abuse she experienced at the hands of her mother's boyfriend. This girl was abused more than 10 times in the summer of 2018. I'm honestly so proud she stepped up and had the courage to speak about the abuse that has happened to her. And only because in her school they had the program called 'Think First and Stay Safe,'" concluded Raphael-Leitersdorf.
Raphael thanked Raz Shecter, saying "Since I was exposed to the horrible statistics on child abuse, I dedicate one day every week to this critical topic. We will continue to develop new practical tools for education and prevention - and pressure governments to act."


Tags United Nations child abuse Ronit Raphael
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Follow the Nixon model By JEFF BARAK
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by