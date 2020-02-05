Israelis among passengers quarantined on virus-hit cruise ship off Japan

FREE TRIP

In an effort to soothe quarantined passengers, Carnival's Princess Cruises said they would receive free internet and telephone services "in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship's crew is working to keep all guests comfortable."The ship would go out to sea to perform "normal marine operations," it added, including the production of fresh water, before receiving food and other supplies from Yokohama.Carnival said that passengers trapped on the Diamond Princess would receive both a full refund and a future cruise credit. It canceled another two cruises that had been scheduled for the same ship to leave Yokohama on Feb. 4 and Feb. 12.Not all passengers were overly concerned about the major change to the itinerary. American Ashley Rhodes-Courter posted a text message exchange on Instagram with her parents, Gay and Phil Courter, who are on board the ship.The couple joked that "the food is great, the staff is in good spirits and we're all in the same boat ... Plus they have not run out of some great pinot noir."