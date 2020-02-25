The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Italy probes 'insane' prices for coronavirus masks, sanitizers

Italy has seen the biggest outbreak of the disease in Europe, with more than 260 cases and seven deaths reported, most in the prosperous north of the country.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 13:28
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
Italian authorities have opened a probe into skyrocketing online prices for hygienic masks and sanitizing gels following the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, two senior magistrates said on Tuesday.
"We have decided to open an investigation after media reports of the insane prices fetched up by these products on online sales websites in the last two days," Milan deputy chief prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano told Reuters.
Many pharmacists say they have run out of hygienic masks and hand sanitizers and many people have turned to online sites where prices have shot up.
Many pharmacists say they have run out of hygienic masks and hand sanitizers and many people have turned to online sites where prices have shot up.
"The price of masks online has risen from one cent to 10 euros each and a one liter bottle of disinfectant that last week was on sale for 7 euros, was up to 39 euros yesterday," Siciliano said.
As the emergency has spread, police have also issued warnings that criminals posing as health inspectors have been using false identity papers to try to gain access to people's houses to steal money or other valuables.


