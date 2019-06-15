Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made an income of $135 mil. in 2018

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner reported an income of $135 million in 2018, according to The New York Times.
according to the report, the couple's real estate holdings among other investments are worth $786 million, which is lower than reported in 2017.
Their annual income has also been reported to have been lower than their reported income in 2017.
Ivanka Trump resigned from her role as owner of her fashion business and her role in her family's real estate company ever since her father, Donald Trump, was elected as US president, although she still holds shares in some of those businesses.
The drop in income is in part due to the couple's divestment of several assets, including Kushner's divestment in Kushner Companies’ flagship property at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
