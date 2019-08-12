Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jail guards were supposed to check Jeffrey Epstein every 30 minutes

The jail had transferred his cellmate and allowed Epstein to be housed alone in a cell just two weeks after he had been taken off suicide watch.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
August 12, 2019 02:35
1 minute read.
Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo.

Jeffrey Epstein is shown in this undated Florida Department of Law Enforcement photo.. (photo credit: REUTERS)



Jail guards were supposed to check Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls, in his cell every 30 minutes, but failed to follow the procedure, which allowed him to hang himself.

In addition, the jail had transferred his cellmate and allowed Epstein to be housed alone in a cell just two weeks after he had been taken off suicide watch, a violation of regular procedure, the New York Times reported on Sunday.



Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his jail cell early Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan. He was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Last month Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with bruises on his neck. When Epstein was removed from suicide watch, the jail informed the Justice Department that Epstein would have a cellmate and that a guard “would look into his cell” every 30 minutes, an unnamed law-enforcement official told the Times.



Epstein was set to face trial next year for his alleged offenses in New York and Florida, which include paying and coercing girls as young as 14 into performing sexual acts.



Epstein’s suicide has spawned online conspiracy theories online, including that Epstein was killed to keep him from incriminating others.



Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, whose current political comeback has been hampered by his ties to Epstein, told Israel’s Channel 13 he wished he had never met Epstein.



“Like many respectable people in the US, in retrospect, I would have preferred never to have made contact with him. But from the moment things became clear, that contact was immediately severed,” said Barak.


Related Content

August 12, 2019
Former Miss Iraq: 'Ilhan Omar does not represent me as a Muslim'

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings