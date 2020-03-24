The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Japan to hold Olympics by summer 2021, will call it 'Tokyo 2020'

Abe was speaking to reporters after a phone call with IOC President Thomas Bach on postponing the Games amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 24, 2020 14:43
A child poses for photographs with the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo , Japan, February 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA)
A child poses for photographs with the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo , Japan, February 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year.
"We asked President Bach to consider postponement of about one year to make it possible for athletes to play in the best condition, and to make the event a safe and secure one for spectators," Abe said. "President Bach said he is in agreement 100 percent."
Tokyo had completed preparations when the virus started spreading across the world. Despite insisting for months the Games would go ahead as planned, Abe this week said a delay may be unavoidable if the events could not be held in a complete form.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike separately told reporters the Games, to be convened by summer of 2021, would still be branded "Tokyo 2020."


