The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Japan apologizes after woman who left 'coronavirus cruise' tests positive

The woman in her 60s disembarked the Diamond Princess in Yokohama on Wednesday following a two-week quarantine on board, but was found to be positive following another test.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 09:56
Passengers on the deck wave to another passengers, believed to be British citizens, as they leave the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Passengers on the deck wave to another passengers, believed to be British citizens, as they leave the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 22, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
Japan's health minister has apologized after a woman who was allowed to leave a coronavirus-infected cruise ship docked near Tokyo tested positive for the virus.
The woman in her 60s disembarked the Diamond Princess in Yokohama on Wednesday following a two-week quarantine on board, but was found to be positive following another test in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference in Tokyo on Saturday evening that 23 people who had disembarked on Wednesday and Thursday had not undergone tests since before February 5, and the ministry was trying to reach them for retesting.
"We deeply apologize for the situation caused by our oversight," Kato said. "We will take all necessary measures, like double checks, to prevent a recurrence."
The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, and carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew representing more than a dozen nationalities, has been quarantined in Yokohama since February 3.
Japan's government is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the spread of the flu-like virus, which originated in China and has killed more than 2,400, as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in July.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting on combating the disease Sunday that it was necessary to urgently prepare medical provisions to prevent people from developing severe illness, Kyodo News reported. He also instructed health minister Kato to formulate a comprehensive policy to prevent the spread of infection.
The U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for Japan to Level 2 on its four-notch scale on Saturday because of what it termed "sustained community spread."
The number of cases in Japan grew to 770 as of midday on Sunday, including the cruise ship, after a man in his 70s tested positive in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, national broadcaster NHK reported.
On the Diamond Princess alone, there have been 634 infections, according to NHK. That is the largest concentration outside China.
Among new cases on Saturday was a boy under 10 years old in Hokkaido, which has the largest number of cases at 18 outside of Tokyo's 29, NHK said.
Children had been thought to possibly be less vulnerable to the new virus, with far fewer reported infections in much younger people.
A quarantine officer at a Hokkaido airport also tested positive on Saturday.
Another was a teacher in Chiba Prefecture east of Tokyo who had gone to school despite showing symptoms.
An expressway operator in Nagoya, central Japan, closed six toll gates on Sunday after a worker tested positive for the virus, leading it to ask other employees to stay home, NHK reported.


Tags japan coronavirus Diamond Princess
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by