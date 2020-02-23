The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Japan summons Israeli ambassador to protest travel ban

Senior officials in Tokyo lamented the ban to Israeli Ambassador to Japan Yaffa Ben-Ari, saying that they view the decision very negatively.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 13:37
TRAVELLERS, WEARING masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus, are seen at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. (photo credit: REUTERS)
TRAVELLERS, WEARING masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus, are seen at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Officials in Seoul and Tokyo summoned Israeli diplomats on Sunday to protest Israel’s ban on the entry of people traveling from South Korea and Japan due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Yaffa Ben-Ari and Charge D’affaires in South Korea Rasha Atamny were both told by the governments in their postings that they view the travel ban with severity.
The ban on South Koreans entering Israel began on Sunday while the block on Japanese nationals will come into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday. Israel has also banned entry from people who were in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Singapore in recent weeks.
The South Korean government filed a formal complaint to Israel on Sunday morning, saying they “demanded that such an incident not occur again.”
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his ministry “is taking the necessary steps to ensure the public’s health while keeping up the important relations with Asian countries. We will continue to act in coordination with the relevant authorities in Israel.”
Katz spoke following a Foreign Ministry situation assessment meeting on Sunday, in which members of Israel’s delegations in China, Japan and South Korea, lamented that Israel’s response has harmed relations with those countries.
Foreign Ministry director-general Yuval Rotem responded that the health of the Israeli public is the government’s priority, though Israel will try minimize harm to diplomatic relations and continue an open dialogue with the relevant countries.
Rotem plans to meet with the South Korean ambassador to Israel on Sunday afternoon.
The Health Ministry website briefly said that Israel would be totally closing its borders to all foreign nationals, but then deleted the message late Saturday night.
Israel did not allow 130 South Koreans to disembark from flight KE957 from Seoul that landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday night. Twelve Israelis were allowed off the plane and transported home in Magen David Adom ambulances. The plane was then sent back to Seoul.
The refusal to admit the passengers followed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea on Saturday, when local health authorities said the number of infected people had doubled to 433, as well as confirmation that nine South Korean nationals tested positive for the virus after returning from Israel earlier this month.
The Airports Authority announced Sunday that it made arrangements for the South Korean passengers who were unable to depart on Saturday night’s flight back to their country. According to the authority, passengers departed on commercial flights with foreign airlines that had connections through third countries.
The Foreign Ministry decided on Sunday that it would send more staff to a special command room at Ben-Gurion Airport to help tourists who are banned from entering Israel.
An additional 1,000 tourists from South Korea currently traveling in Israel have been instructed to avoid public places, and instead remain in isolation in their hotels.
Israel has long sought to have South Korea remove its permanent travel warning its citizens against visiting Israel due to the security situation, in order to boost economic ties between the two countries.


Tags Israel japan coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
From Albert Camus's 'Plague' to the coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by