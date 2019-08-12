Jeffrey Epstein kept secret diaries with lists of visitors

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. . (photo credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)

Former financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has kept "meticulously detailed" diaries of his friendships and visits as an "insurance policy," the Mirror reported.



Epstein killed himself in jail, according to a coroner's report.

The diaries mention some of the world's elite leaders and politicians, including Prince Andrew.Epstein's suicide, which took place days after being taken off suicide watch and hours after a 1,200-page dossier detailing the allegations against him was released, has left many questions unanswered Epstein's "inner circle" and how it emerged have led to multiple speculations online, with people questioning the certainty of his suicide.Previously, allegations have been made toward numerous politicians such as US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, as well as former prime minister Ehud Barak, regarding their involvement with Epstein.The allegations suggested that Barak had visited a building owned by Epstein's brother where Epstein had organized sexual encounters with minors.Previously, it has been reported that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had alleged Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell of holding her as a teenage "sex slave" for Epstein, had alleged that she has had sex with Prince Andrew as a teen.Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had claimed Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell held her as a teenage "sex slave" for Epstein, alleged that she had sex with Prince Andrew as a teen.Buckingham Palace has "emphatically denied" the allegations, saying that "any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });