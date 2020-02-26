The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein ‘played no meaningful role' as Wexner Foundation trustee

The independent review says that though Epstein did not make any financial contributions to the Wexner foundation, he did transfer assets worth $46 million in 2008 to a private foundation

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 06:25
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An independent review commissioned by the Wexner Foundation concluded that the Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died last year in jail, “played no meaningful role” at the foundation.
Epstein was a trustee of the foundation, which has given hundreds of millions of dollars to Jewish organizations in the United States and Israel, from 1992 to 2007. He was also a money manager and legal representative during that time for Leslie Wexner, the foundation’s benefactor.
After Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019, Wexner and his foundation faced questions about the relationship between Wexner and Epstein, and about whether the foundation’s money could be tainted by its association with Epstein. The third-party review, by Columbus-based law firm Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter Co., aimed to answer those questions.
The investigation included a review of more than 3,600 pages of documents, conversations with past and present foundation staff and trustees at at least one graduate of its fellowship; and interviews with the foundation’s benefactors, Wexner and his wife Abigail. The foundation distributed the report, which is dated Monday, by email on Tuesday.
Wexner has said he severed ties with Epstein in 2007, amid allegations that Epstein sexually abused minors, and later found that Epstein had misappropriated some of the family’s money.
The report backs Wexner’s account, finding that despite serving as a trustee from 1992 to 2007, Epstein was minimally involved with the foundation and did not contribute to it financially.
“Epstein was never involved in determining Foundation policy,” Wexner Foundation President Rabbi Elka Abrahamson wrote in the email sharing the report. “He never had any role in the Foundation’s day-to-day leadership or activities. He did not have any role whatsoever in screening, identifying or selecting participants for any of our leadership initiatives. Rather, he merely acted as a functionary executing documents and facilitating the required financial support from the Wexners.”
The Wexner Foundation has given millions of dollars to Jewish organizations in the United States and Israel, and nearly 600 graduates of its prestigious Wexner Graduate Fellowship/ Davidson Scholars Program are working in synagogues, schools, nonprofits and other Jewish institutions.
Many fellowship alumni have grappled with being associated with the foundation following news last year of Wexner’s close ties with Epstein as well as a New York Times report earlier this month that Wexner ignored widespread sexual harassment at Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie brand owned by his L Brands umbrella company. L Brands announced last week that Wexner was stepping down and that it will sell 55% of Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm.
The report says that though Epstein did not make any financial contributions to the foundation, he did transfer assets worth $46 million in 2008 to a private foundation formed by Abigail Wexner. Those transfers were repayment for funds he had misappropriated from the Wexner family, according to the report.
The probe “found no evidence that Epstein ever used his ties to the Foundation to commit any assault or sexual misconduct, or to otherwise perpetrate any crime.”
In fact, the review found, Epstein was so uninvolved that foundation leaders reported never having met with him.
“From our review, the Foundation was not of any particular interest to Epstein, and the people we interviewed who met Epstein described him as showing no interest in philanthropy or the Foundation,” the report concludes.
In her email, Abrahamson alluded to the report concerning alleged harassment at Victoria’s Secret, which prompted at least prominent graduate of the Wexner Fellowship to call for Wexner to step out of the foundation’s operations.
“Other more recent press unrelated to and not intended to be addressed by this report has generated additional conversations and questions from some of you that we are considering,” she wrote. “We also are taking time to reflect on the report and review and assess best practices of philanthropic governance. We continue to seek and appreciate your patience even as we welcome all of your feedback.”


Tags sexual assault Sexual abuse scandal Jeffrey Epstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by