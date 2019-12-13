Jeremy Corbyn steps down after major loss in general elections

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced early Friday morning that he would be stepping down from his position as head of the party amidst their seemingly major losses, according to exit polls."I want also to make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," Corbyn announced during a press conference. "I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward, and I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place."rampant antisemitism.One Labour member wrote on Facebook, "I call for the complete annihilation and extermination of every Jew on the planet," as well as, "The Jew is worse than the Black Death, worse than Ebola virus. The Jew represents PURE EVIL."According to a recent poll, 67% of Jeremy Corbyn supporters hold at least one antisemitic view. Corbyn apologized last week on television for the antisemitism in the party after the television host prompted him to do so.The party has consequently opened an investigation into antisemitism within it.Jeremy Corbyn, as mentioned, intends on stepping down from his position as head of the Labour Party, but did not set a time on his leaving, announcing that he would continue to lead during a period of reflection.Corbyn's loss marked a victory for a majority of UK Jews as he is often criticized for his antisemitic views and actions, such as laying a wreath for the terrorists in the Munich massacre, calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends," and writing a forward to a book which claims that Jews control the world's economy.In what is seen as a crucial blow to Labour, the party lost many of their traditional heartlands – some of which, like Blyth Valley, have been exclusively in Labour hands for over half a century.Labour Party candidate Bareth Snell said that party leader Jeremy Corbyn must quit following the party's failures in the polls.Labour Party's Shadow Finance Minister John McDonnell said his and Corbyn's futures would be decided once the British election results were in, despite the exit poll forecast."We'll see the results in the morning and then decisions will be made, I'm sure then," he told BBC."Corbyn earned this, and deserved it. Good riddance," wrote former ambassador to the United States in Israel Dan Shapiro. "And, watching Britain continue to tear itself apart, rip itself from the EU, possibly break up the Union, and all in all weaken one of the world's great democracies is going to be bloody painful.""I never imagined that I'd be so happy about Labour's defeat," said Labor Party MK Itzik Shmuli.Jewish voters tended to be in favor of Boris Johnson and significantly opposed a government led by Jeremy Corbyn, who, along with other members of his party, has been accused of